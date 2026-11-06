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Father of Meghan Markle arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, AP sources say

Federal agents arrested a Florida man on child abuse material charges; the suspect remains in custody near Tampa

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LA NACION
Father of Meghan Markle arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, AP sources say
Father of Meghan Markle arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, AP sources say

Thomas Markle, the father of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, was arrested Friday morning by federal agents in Florida on charges related to child sexual abuse material, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The people who confirmed his arrest were not authorized to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Thomas Markle was taken into custody near Tampa.

Meghan Markle recently said she was “deeply distressed” by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father’s former home. She also revealed that a letter containing “troubling allegations” about him had been sent to London police in 2018.

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