NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeremiah Fears had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a six-game losing streak with a 115-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Saddiq Bey, who hit five 3-pointers, scored 23 points and Zion Williamson added 16 for New Orleans, which led 35-11 after one quarter and maintained a lead that grew as large as 31 points in the third quarter. Pelicans center Yves Missi grabbed 14 rebounds in his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him 11 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg scored a game-high 28 points, Brandin Podziemski scored 15 points and Gui Santos added 12 points for the Warriors, who lost their third straight. It was Golden State's second straight loss by more than 20 points, coming on the heels of a 123-85 defeat at San Antonio on Friday night.

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry, who is sidelined at least two weeks with a right oblique tear suffered in a 115-108 loss in Houston on Wednesday.

Golden State went 11 of 46 (23.9%) from 3-point range and finished shooting 33.3% (28 of 84) overall.

The Pelicans made 15 of 40 3s (37.5%), shot 42.3% (41 of 97) overall, and outscored the Warriors 44-32 in the paint. New Orleans also outrebounded Golden State, 57-50.

Fears, drafted seventh overall in 2025, secured his triple-double with his 10th rebound late in the third quarter. The crowd erupted when he grabbed it.

Pelicans forward Derik Queen, drafted six spots after Fears, hit a career-high-tying four 3-pointers in a reserve role and finished with 17 points in 20 minutes. Jeron Pierre Jr. added 10 points.

Up next

Warriors: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Pelicans: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

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