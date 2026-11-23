NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, moving the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision that had kept the case in state court in New York, where Trump was tried and convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels .

The panel ordered a lower court to promptly issue a decision on whether the case should remain in federal court. If that happens, Trump could then argue that verdict should be discarded because of presidential immunity.

The decision also set in motion a halt to proceedings in Trump’s simultaneous state court appeal. Trump denies wrongdoing and was given no punishment in the case, which made him the first U.S. president convicted of a crime.

In a two-page order, the 2nd Circuit panel said it disagreed with the late U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s earlier denial of Trump’s request to move the historic case from state court to federal court, a process known as removal.