SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington says it is once again assigning lawyers to represent the federal government in all cases where people challenge their detention by immigration authorities.

Late last month, amid the Trump administration's ongoing immigration crackdown , acting U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd wrote that his office had been swamped by such cases — to the point that he didn't have enough staff to handle them.

The challenges, brought as habeas corpus petitions in federal court, typically prompt litigation that can include numerous hearings, motions and responses. Floyd, a former immigration judge himself , wrote in a letter to Chief U.S. District Judge David Estudillo that his office intended to no longer assign attorneys except in cases it considered a priority.

That was a concern for the court, with judges worried there might be no federal government attorneys present to ensure their orders to release certain detainees were communicated to the Department of Homeland Security and carried out.

On Tuesday, Floyd issued a statement saying his office would once again assign staff to appear in court on behalf of the federal government in all immigration habeas cases.

"After collaborative meetings with the judges of the Western District of Washington, we have agreed on new procedures which will result in a more streamlined process for immigration Habeas petitions,” he said.

He did not detail what those new procedures are. But in one such case Wednesday, his office filed what it called an “abbreviated return,” acknowledging the petition from the detainee and making clear that the federal government did not intend to contest it, instead asking the court to rule on the basis of the detainee's petition and any related filings.

“The Court is pleased that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be appearing in every immigration habeas case and facilitating communications with the parties it represents,” U.S. District Court Clerk Joshua Lewis said in an emailed statement.

Judges across the country have frequently ruled against the Trump administration in cases filed by tens of thousands of detainees arguing that they were being illegally held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. U.S. border czar Tom Homan recently told Fox News that courts have been weighed down by about 85,000 immigration habeas cases.

In western Washington, judges have ruled hundreds of times against the administration in such cases, finding that it was unlawful for ICE to re-arrest immigrants who had previously been detained and then released pending deportation or other proceedings, noted Matt Adams, legal director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

“These are people who are in the middle of immigration proceedings, who showed up for their appointment and then were arrested at their appointment,” Adams said Wednesday. “It's just caused a tremendous amount of hardship — families are being torn apart, people are losing jobs, people don't have money to pay the rent. The bottom line is the government is digging in its heels and continuing to unlawfully arrest our clients, and the courts are doing what they can to provide relief.”

With cases not being contested by the U.S. attorney's office, Adams said, his clients could be released more quickly than they otherwise would have. It typically has taken a month or more for detainees to be released after filing habeas petitions, he said.

The question of whether detainees who have been living in the U.S. are entitled to a hearing challenging their detention in immigration court while they contest deportation is currently before the Supreme Court .

Most appeals courts to have considered the issue have found that it violates federal law to detain immigrants, including those living in the U.S. illegally, without a bond hearing. Those decisions conflict with rulings by the 5th and 8th circuits, which held that immigrants accused of illegally entering and remaining in the U.S. must be detained while their deportation cases are pending.