TURIN, Italy (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime retreated to the Dolomites mountain range in Italy with the most turbulent season of his tennis career coming to a close.

Enjoying the fresh mountain air and bonding with nature alongside his wife was “refreshing for the mind and the body,” he said.

The mind because the Canadian was still trying to digest what went down in 2026: He retired from his first-round match at the Australian Open due to cramps; got stunned by eventual finalist Flavio Cobolli in the French Open quarterfinals; and lost to Novak Djokovic in the longest Wimbledon quarterfinal ever — 5 hours and 15 minutes.

The body because he struggled with dizziness during a second-round loss at the U.S. Open and then injured his knee in Shanghai last month and hasn't played since.

Amid all that, Auger-Aliassime reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in June; fell back down to his current No. 17; and also ended his 10-year partnership with Frederic Fontang in July and hired Ivan Ljubicic as his new coach.

Now he’s healthy again and is at the ATP Finals as an alternate and preparing to play for Canada at the Davis Cup Final 8 next week.

“It’s a transition year for me,” Auger-Aliassime told The Associated Press. “Just an unfortunate set of circumstances, because I felt I was playing well. There were a couple of big moments and quarters of Grand Slams that I missed a big opportunity, so I was disappointed with that.”

Relaxing in the Dolomites

Auger-Aliassime married equestrian athlete Nina Ghaibi last year and the pair recently spent some quality time together in the Dolomites.

“Pure relaxation and then just being in the nature, being in a different setting,” he said. “We get to travel so much as players in different cities throughout the year, but being away from cities and being in the nature and the mountains for me was very refreshing for the mind and the body.”

Jannik Sinner, who grew up amid the Dolomites, told the couple to enjoy the area in a comment on Auger-Aliassime’s social media slideshow of the trip.

Practice sessions with Ljubicic

When Taylor Fritz, Djokovic and Tommy Paul each turned down the opportunity to be an alternate at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players, Auger-Aliassime got the call.

“I was home in Monaco, which is just three hours from here, so actually it was quite convenient,” he said. “It was also a good opportunity for me to practice leading up to the Davis Cup in Bologna. So I get to stay in the same country and I can just drive.”

It also worked out because Ljubicic is in Turin working as a TV commentator.

“We practice every day together in the morning and then watch the matches in the afternoon,” he said.

No. 11 Alex de Minaur is the other alternate.

A year ago, Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals at Finals, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. He could still play this week if someone gets injured and withdraws. Even if he doesn’t play, he’s gotten quality practice — albeit not with the likes of Alcaraz, top-ranked Alexander Zverev or Ben Shelton.

“Obviously, being six weeks out, you always want to practice with the best players in the world. But they’re very busy playing matches,” Auger-Aliassime said. “So I get good practices with juniors and hitting partners.”

The move could pay off at the Davis Cup next week. And at the Australian Open in January.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here