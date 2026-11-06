Ferrari tells Hamilton and Leclerc to 'respect each other' after Mexico incident

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari team boss Fréd Vasseur has told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to respect each other after their race incident in Mexico last weekend.

Vasseur said on Friday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that the near crash between them, which cost Ferrari a 1-2 in Mexico , “is taking huge proportions," but added, “There was no contact between the two cars and it isn't always like that with two teammates.”

The Ferrari principal said he and the drivers spoke on Thursday evening in Sao Paulo after Leclerc arrived following the birth of a daughter in Europe. Vasseur said he will not give details about the conversation.

“It was good to talk and clear my position and their positions,” Vasseur said. “Now we turned the page and we are focused on the next race.”

The opening lap incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix started when Leclerc raced pole-sitter Hamilton wheel to wheel outside Turn 4. Both ran off the track; Hamilton lost a position to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Leclerc cut through the grass and took the lead.

Verstappen ultimately won, Hamilton was second and Leclerc was fourth after receiving a five-second penalty. Third-placed Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured the Formula 1 title .

“Certainly it wasn't a good maneuver because when you have a 1-2 you expect to finish in a 1-2, and that did not happen,” Vasseur said. “The message is still the same; they need to respect each other. They are two competitors, with fighting spirit, but they need to have respect for each other.”

On Thursday, Hamilton told journalists he was “still frustrated” with the situation in Mexico.

Hamilton was third in the championship with 259 points and Leclerc was fifth with 245. Ferrari was second in the constructor’s championship, well behind leader Mercedes.

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