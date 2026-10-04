Fifita accounts for 3 TDs, shorthanded Arizona shuts down Cincinnati for 34-7 win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 284 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and shorthanded Arizona shut down Cincinnati for a 35-7 win on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) got bad news late Friday, when a Pima County judge ruled ineligible running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, overturning an earlier order amid the raft of lawsuits filed against the NCAA's new eligibility rules .

The hits kept coming in the first half against Cincinnati (4-1, 1-1) with all three of Arizona's top receivers going down with injuries.

The Wildcats pulled it out behind a balanced offense and a defense that shut down one of the nation's top rushing teams.

Arizona held the Bearcats to 74 yards rushing — 196 below their season average — and outgained Cincinnati 522-227 total yards.

Fifita threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Arizona had 238 yards rushing.

Cincinnati had some chances despite being limited to 106 first-half yards.

Stephan Rusnak clanged a 53-yard field goal off the right upright in the first quarter after Fifita threw an interception at the Arizona 32-yard line. Cincinnati also failed on fourth-and-goal from the 2 in the second quarter when Kellen Davis couldn't come down with a high throw at the edge of the end zone.

Arizona moved quickly on its opening drive with the help of Cincinnati's poor tackling, scoring on Kedrick Reescano's 10-yard run. Michael Salgado-Medina's 23-yard field goal on the final play of the first half gave Arizona a 10-0 lead.

Fifita opened the second half with an 8-yard TD on a draw, set up by Antwan Roberts' 58-yard run. Roberts fumbled at Cincinnati's 12, but Arizona retained possession when Bearcats' linebacker Antwan Peek Jr. illegally swatted the ball through the back of the end zone.

Fifita hit Brandon Phelps on a 24-yard touchdown pass and Tyler Powell on a five-yard score to put Arizona up 34-0.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats rallied from 10-point deficits to win their previous two games. Cincinnati had little chance of making it three straight against Arizona's stifling defense.

Arizona:: The Wildcats were shorthanded before the game began and it only got worse, yet they found a way to pull out a win that could push them into the AP Top 25 .

Up next

Cincinnati plays at West Virginia on Oct. 17.

Arizona plays at West Virginia next Saturday,

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