Portland Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming and Utah Royals forward Cloé Lacasse are among the players named to Canada's squad for Women's World Cup qualifying at the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship.

Canada coach Casey Stoney also drew players from Europe, including Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan and Arsenal striker Olivia Smith, for the 23-player roster she named on Wednesday.

Canada faces Panama in the quarterfinals of the W Championship on Nov. 28 in Mansfield, Texas, outside of Dallas. The four winners of the quarterfinal matches win the confederation's direct berths in the Women's World Cup next summer.

The tournament also serves as qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The field for the tournament has been expanded from 12 to 16 teams, with the United States already securing a spot as the host. Canada won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada's roster is largely unchanged from the group that played friendlies against Denmark last month, with 21 of the players included on both squads. Manchester United defender Jayde Riviere, included on Wednesday, missed the October friendlies because of injury.

Two players, defenders Gabrielle Carle and Élisabeth Tsé, play for the Washington Spirit , which faces the Kansas City Current on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League championship.

Stoney included five players from the Northern Super League, Canada's top-tier women's professional league. The league concluded its season on Saturday with AFC Toronto downing the Montreal Roses 1-0 in the championship match .

Among those who didn't make the roster were goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais, forward Jordyn Huitema and defender Vanessa Gilles, who are all sidelined with injuries.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup and Olympic Games and challenge for the CONCACAF title. Those are our ambitions, but we know nothing will be handed to us," Stoney said in a statement. "Panama have shown their quality throughout qualifying, and we know we’ll have to earn the result. There’s a real sense of excitement within the group about the opportunity ahead.”

Canada's roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo (AFC Toronto), Lysianne Proulx (Ipswich Town FC), Kailen Sheridan (North Carolina Courage).

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Ashley Lawrence (OL Lyonnes), Jayde Riviere (Manchester United), Jade Rose (Manchester City), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit), Élisabeth Tsé (Washington Spirit) and Shelina Zadorsky (AFC Toronto).

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou (Montréal Roses), Simi Awujo (Manchester United), Jessie Fleming (Portland Thorns), Julia Grosso (Chicago Stars), Emma Regan (Denver Summit), Carly Wickenheiser (North Carolina Courage).

Forwards: Annabelle Chukwu (University of Notre Dame), Kaylee Hunter (AFC Toronto), Cloé Lacasse (Utah Royals), Delaney Baie Pridham (Ottawa Rapid), Olivia Smith (Arsenal), Évelyne Viens (Paris FC).

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