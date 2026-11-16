GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Jon Sumrall is done shuffling quarterbacks — at least for this season.

Sumrall said Monday that Aaron Philo will be the team’s starter the rest of the way “barring something crazy.” Sumrall is hoping Philo will show enough down the stretch, beginning with Saturday’s home finale against Vanderbilt, to lock down the job for 2027, too.

“(We’d like to) be able to work through and identify, ‘OK, is our 2027 starter on this football team?’” Sumrall said. “I’d love for it to be because then we could put the resourcing into pieces around him. We need a lot of pieces to get to become a championship team.”

The 23rd-ranked Gators (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) spent a little more than $30 million on their 2026 roster and have three quality wins — against then-No. 4 Mississippi, at then-No. 7 Texas and at then-No. 13 Kentucky — to go along with lopsided losses to then-No. 25 Missouri, unranked South Carolina, then-No. 3 Georgia and unranked Oklahoma.

Quarterback play has been spotty, but Sumrall said evaluating Philo and backup Tramell Jones Jr. has been difficult at times because of the play around them, most notably Florida’s offensive line.

Sumrall was caught on camera in the final minute of Saturday’s 21-14 win in Lexington screaming at offensive line coach Phil Trautwine. Sumrall explained the blowup Monday, saying he considered taking a timeout to yell at the O-line but instead turned on the unit’s position coach.

He was angry that right tackle Caden Jones was on the verge of drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while Philo kneeled out the clock, a similar scenario that played out against the Longhorns last month.

“If you’re not thick enough skinned in this profession and take (a butt)-chewing when we’re not doing something right, you’re not built for it,” Sumrall said. “Phil’s built for it. He’s good.”

Philo looked built to be Florida’s quarterback against the Wildcats.

The junior played mistake-free football, completing 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards and running 15 times for a career-high 102 yards and a touchdown. He was emotional afterward and was named SEC offensive player of the week for his efforts Monday.

More importantly, he now has a chance to become a building block for the program.

“I’m not going to make it anything bigger than it is,” said Philo, who has completed 70% of his passes for 1,486 yards with nine TDs and five INTs. “I’m going to go out there and play my game. Definitely got to protect the ball. That’s definitely been a big focal point, and so I’m just going to go out there and cut it loose and have fun.”

Florida had lost four of five before winning at Kentucky, and Sumrall swapped his starting QB each of the last four games.

He turned to Jones in place of an injured Philo (shoulder) at Texas, and Jones won his first career start. Philo reclaimed the starting spot against Georgia following a bye week but was benched after two early interceptions. Jones replaced him and turned the ball over three times in a lopsided loss, although one was negated by a penalty.

Sumrall stuck with Jones against Oklahoma, and Jones threw two interceptions in a 23-7 loss to the Sooners. He handed the offense back to Philo last week and plans to keep him in the role for the final three games against Vanderbilt, Florida State and a bowl game.

If Philo loses the job now, the Gators probably will start looking for an answer in the transfer portal.

“If we can prevent from having to get a quarterback that helps,” Sumrall said. “If we show that we don’t have what we need at quarterback, then we got to do what we got to do. But we’re currently in some spots. I don’t care. I’m not going to shy away from it.

“Like I said earlier, we’re about $20 million behind a few teams in this league right now in our roster. So every decision you have to make, you have to figure out how do we piece it together to make it work financially and talent wise. That’s the whole quarterback conversation.”

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