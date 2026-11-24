GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jadan Baugh took the handoff a few yards behind the line of scrimmage and immediately found four Vanderbilt defenders in his face.

He should have been dropped for a loss.

But Baugh eluded a blitzing cornerback, darted backward to avoid three defensive linemen and then outran all of them for a 6-yard gain on a second-and-2 play.

It was far from his most memorable carry over three years at Florida. It may, however, have been the best indication of just how impressive this season has been for the 6-foot-1 junior who is expected to end his college career with a game at rival Florida State (5-6) on Friday and enter the NFL draft.

A projected first-round pick in April, Baugh has rushed for 980 yards and 16 touchdowns behind one of the shakiest offensive lines in the Southeastern Conference. Nonetheless, he is 20 yards shy of becoming the first player in school history with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

“Being able to put myself in a category by myself when a bunch of great running backs and great players have been here to do that and they haven’t, I feel that that’s very special,” Baugh said Monday. “Not just for me, but for my mom and my dad because they are always around here.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me. I feel it’s going to mean a lot more to them.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith fell 12 yards shy in 1988 of becoming the first Florida player with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Smith missed four games that season and would have eclipsed the mark with 159 yards in the All-American Bowl, but the NCAA did not recognize bowl stats at the time.

Baugh would have to return for his senior season to catch Smith, who totaled 3,928 yards rushing in three seasons at Florida. And that's unlikely to happen.

The 20th-ranked Gators (7-4) honored Baugh by making him a captain last week against Vanderbilt, a clear sign he was playing his final game in the Swamp.

“I’m not going to declare for him," coach Jon Sumrall said. “He's going to make his own decisions."

Baugh said he has been “too focused on the season” to worry about his future and wants to “stay where my feet are.”

“If you are looking past that in the future, you will never be able to enjoy that moment,” he said.

Baugh enjoyed one of the best starts in college football this season. After ending 2025 with a career-high 266 yards rushing and two touchdowns against the Seminoles, Baugh thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy race with 594 yards and 11 TDs during Florida’s 4-0 start.

But opposing defenses took notice, and slowing down Baugh has been a focal point for everyone since. He has 386 yards rushing and five TDs over the team’s last seven games.

“When you’re as good a player as Jadan is, there sometimes is this tendency you want every play to be as explosive, you want every run to be a wow run,” Sumrall said. “Sometimes as a running back, a 4-yard gain is a wow run. He had a couple of those on Saturday.”

His Houdini-like escape early in the third quarter garnered much of the attention.

“An unbelievable run,” Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said.

Added receiver Dallas Wilson: “Who knows what he’s going to do when he’s got the ball?”

The Gators have a fairly good idea by now. Baugh ran for 1,170 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore in 2025.

Sumrall, still working at Tulane after agreeing to take the Florida job, watched the Gators’ season finale against the Seminoles and instantly knew retaining Baugh would be his top priority. Sumrall flew to Baugh’s hometown of Atlanta on Christmas Eve with his wife, kids, mother and mother's dog to convince him to return to Gainesville.

Baugh had a more lucrative offer from Texas but remained at Florida because of a connection with Sumrall and several teammates. His junior year didn’t quite go as planned — “just got to be on the roller coaster,” he said — but he’s graduating next month with a degree in educational science.

Assuming he does leave, it will be with a degree and likely with his name in the record book.

“Anytime you have the chance to be the first person to do something in a program like the University of Florida, that’s special. That's unique," Sumrall said. “For him to have a crack at doing something that has not been done, that does mean something."

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