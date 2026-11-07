Florida's Sandis Vilmanis leaves game after a hit by Washington's Tom Wilson
A forward was sidelined following a boarding hit; the opposing player received a major penalty and game misconduct
- 1 minuto de lectura'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis was shaken up Saturday after a hit by Washington's Tom Wilson in the first period.
Wilson was given a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct. Vilmanis had just played the puck in the offensive zone when Wilson struck him in the back and sent him head-first into the area where the boards and glass meet.
The Panthers said that Vilmanis will not return to the game.
Florida scored once on the extended power play to take a 2-1 lead.
Wilson has been suspended several times during his 14-year career. He was given 20 games for a blindside hit to to the head in 2018, a ban later reduced to 14 games on appeal after he had already served 16. He received a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo with head contact in 2021 and six games in 2024 for a stick to the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor.
The 22-year-old Vilmanis had his first career two-goal game Wednesday night when Florida beat Chicago.
See AP’s full NHL coverage here
- 1
- 2
Elecciones 2027: Carlos Pagni analizó la apuesta electoral de Massa, el plan de Bullrich y la incógnita de Kicillof frente a Cristina
- 3
Una periodista de un medio vinculado a Ueno Bank renunció en vivo tras el escándalo
- 4
Los empresarios que pagaron la visita pastoral tendrán un cara a cara con el Papa