Flyers GM Danny Briere says winger Matvei Michkov has not asked the team for a trade

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere confirmed Wednesday that winger Matvei Michkov has not asked the organization for a trade after speaking with the player and his agent.

Briere and coach Rick Tocchet denied a report that surfaced Tuesday indicating Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere.

“The situation today, it’s because there’s a report out there that Matvei had asked for a trade and it was everywhere,” Briere said on a video call with reporters. “When there’s a report like this (Tuesday) that says this about a player that we expect to be here for a long, long time and be part of the solution for the long term, I think it's important to step in front of it and adjust what’s been out there.”

Briere said Michkov and agent Paul Theofanous insisted they were not behind substance of the report.

“There’s nothing to talk about because it’s not true,” Tocchet told reporters at the morning skate in Edmonton before facing the Oilers. “There’s nothing important. You can’t comment on somebody blogging something that’s not true.”

Asked there if he was happy in Philadelphia, Michkov said, “Yeah, of course.” The young Russian, who leads the team with 10 goals and is tied for the most points with 14, said he does not read the news and is focused on games.

Coming off a surprise run to the second round of the playoffs, the Flyers have lost 15 of their first 20 games as the NHL season nears the quarter mark.

"Nobody’s happy with the way the season has gone," Briere said. "Nobody’s happy with what’s going on. ... We all know it’s not good enough.

Michkov and veteran defenseman Nick Seeler were involved in a heated argument on the bench over the weekend during a game at Vancouver.

“They're competitive guys," Briere said. "Matvei is one of the most competitive people and players we've had here for a while, and when you're not winning, there's some rifts here and there.”

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