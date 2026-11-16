Frank back in the Premier League as manager of last-placed Crystal Palace

Thomas Frank was hired as manager of Premier League struggler Crystal Palace on Monday, marking his return to coaching nine months after being fired by Tottenham .

The Danish coach replaced Pierre Sage , who was fired on Thursday with Palace in last place on just seven points from 10 games.

Palace said Frank signed a contract through June 2029.

“He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

The strong reputation that Frank built in his nearly decade-long spell at Brentford — as a tactically flexible and shrewd coach who improved players in his squad — was dented by an underwhelming eight-month stint at Tottenham, which ended in February when the north London team languished near the relegation zone.

Frank is back at a less-fashionable club in Palace, though one which is competing in the Europa League after winning the Conference League in May at the end of its first year in European competition.

More important for Frank will be keeping Palace in the Premier League.

“Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League," the Dane said. "I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I’m really looking forward to meeting them.”

Sage was sacked after just five months in the role after failing to build on the good work of Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park. The Frenchman wasn't helped by Palace being unable to keep hold of all of its best players and also struggling to balance the demands of domestic and European soccer.

Frank will need to tighten up Palace at the back — the team has the leakiest defense in the league, with 24 goals conceded — and get more out of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr in attack. In Adam Wharton, Frank will have a top-class midfielder who might be courted by leading teams in the January transfer window.

His first game in charge is at Coventry in the league on Saturday.

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