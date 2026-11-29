Right-hander Frankie Montas is returning to the Cincinnati Reds after a two-season absence, agreeing to a $5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreement, which includes $4 million in performance bonuses, was subject to a successful physical.

Montas, who turns 34 in March, went 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA for the Reds over 19 starts in 2024 after signing a $16 million, one-year contract , then was traded to Milwaukee that July 30 . He finished 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts, then signed a $34 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets .

He strained a lat muscle during spring training in 2025 and didn't make his season debut until June 24. He went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA over seven starts and two relief appearances, had Tommy John surgery that Sept. 9 and was released in November by the Mets , who owed him $17 million for the 2026 season.

Montas, from the Dominican Republic, is 47-48 with a 4.20 ERA in 136 starts and 33 relief appearances over 10 major league seasons for the Chicago White Sox (2015), Oakland (2017-22), the New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2024), Milwaukee (2024) and the Mets (2025).

Ahead of an expected management lockout next week, Cincinnati also agreed this week to a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Tyler Stephenson .

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