Fred VanVleet back from injury as Rockets chase deeper playoff run

Houston Rockets

Last season: 52-30, lost to the Lakers in first round of playoffs.

COACH: Ime Udoka (fourth season with the Rockets, fifth season overall, 196-132).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Dallas.

DEPARTURES: G Josh Okogie, F Dorian Finney-Smith.

ADDITIONS: G Marcus Smart, G Bogdan Bogdanovic.

What to expect

The Rockets return their entire core from last season and should get a boost with the return of Fred VanVleet after the veteran point guard missed all last season with a knee injury. The first year with superstar Kevin Durant ended in disappointment when an ankle injury limited him to just one game in a first-round playoff series with the Lakers where they were eliminated in six games. It was the second straight year where they won 52 games in the regular season and lost in the opening round of the playoffs. Udoka said this season they’re determined to not be ousted in the first round and that they want to “make some real noise.”

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Durant hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down despite recently celebrating his 38th birthday. He logged the second-most minutes in the NBA last season behind teammate Amen Thompson and became an important leader for this young team. Thompson, the team’s defensive star, returns for his fourth season after signing a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension this offseason. The small forward should be in for a big season with the return of VanVleet after often having to play out of position to make up for his absence last year. Houston should also be helped by the return of big man Steven Adams after he was limited to just 32 games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

The not-so good: The Rockets have the talent to take a step forward this season, but it remains to be seen if they have the mental strength to overcome problems that plagued them last year. They had an awful time closing out games and blew double-digit leads in 18 of their 30 regular-season losses last season. They’ll need players such as Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Thompson to show more maturity, so they don’t have to rely so heavily on Durant and VanVleet to maintain intensity throughout games.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on VanVleet as the 32-year-old returns from surgery to repair a torn ACL. He is the passer and facilitator the Rockets were missing last year and how quickly he returns to form will be key to Houston’s success. Smart should boost the defense and add an edge the Rockets seemed to lack at times last season.

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