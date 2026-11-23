Ann Katrin Berger, the National Women's Soccer League's Goalkeeper of the Year this season, has joined German club Union Berlin as a free agent after three seasons with Gotham FC.

The German international was acquired by Gotham from Chelsea in 2024 for an undisclosed transfer fee. She started in all 73 regular-season matches she played with Gotham, with 29 shutouts.

During her time with the team, Gotham won the 2025 NWSL Championship, the 2026 NWSL Shield for best record and the 2024-25 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

“Ann has been instrumental in the success we’ve achieved over the past three seasons, and her impact on this club extends well beyond her performances in goal,” Yael Averbuch West, Gotham's president of soccer operations, said in a statement. “Her consistency and ability to deliver in the biggest moments helped shape a championship-winning team."

Berger had 11 shutouts this season, making her the NWSL’s first goalkeeper with at least 10 clean sheets in back-to-back seasons. She also won the league's goalkeeper of the year in the 2024 season.

Berger was goalkeeper for the German team that won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. She was also in goal when Germany reached the semifinals of the 2025 European Championship.

Berger, 36, will join Union Berlin in January, the Bundesliga club said.

“Union have courted me intensively and over a long period of time, which I really appreciate,” Berger said in a statement released by Union Berlin. “The path the club has taken in recent years is remarkable. I would like to use my experience to help drive this ambitious team forward. After so many years abroad, I’m really looking forward to returning to the Bundesliga. My thanks go to Gotham FC for a wonderful and successful time."

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