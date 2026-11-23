PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 15 points to lead Oregon State and DeShawn Gory knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left as the Beavers took down Tulsa 69-66 on Monday.

Freitag shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Beavers (7-0). Gory scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Josiah Lake shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Chris Loofe finished with 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-2). Jaylen Lawal added 11 points.

Lake scored seven points in the first half and Oregon State went into halftime trailing 34-32. Gory scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.