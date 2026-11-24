MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The last time Noa Lang played a Champions League match in England he ended up in a hospital with a freak thumb injury after getting his hand caught in advertizing hoardings .

On this occasion he was inflicting more pain on a Manchester City team that can't seem to get out of its early-season slump.

Lang volleyed Napoli in front in the 76th minute at the Etihad Stadium. And while Rayan Cherki rescued a 2-2 draw for City, Enzo Maresca's team has won only one of its last seven games in all competitions in regulation time.

Lang's celebrations were in stark contrast to the images of him writhing in agony at Anfield when suffering a deep cut on his thumb during Liverpool's 4-0 win against Galatasaray in March. The Netherlands forward, who was on loan at Galatasaray, appeared to trap his thumb between two hoardings on the sideline. He was in such pain that Liverpool players came to comfort him before he was taken away on a stretcher with blood pouring from his wound, which required urgent surgery.

He returned to Napoli at the end of last season and on Tuesday blasted a volley past City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before racing away to celebrate in front of the away supporters, holding his finger to lips as if to silence City fans.

“Lang is coming along, improving,” Napoli coach Max Allegri said. “He played really well, he has maintained his equilibrium, been consistent, not to getting too carried away or too down.”

City's slump also includes a penalty shootout victory against Brighton in the English League Cup, but it has been a dramatic downturn in form after starting the season with eight straight wins.

Nothing seems to come easily for Maresca right now, with his team failing to keep a clean sheet in any of its last 10 games.

It went behind when former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the opener with a low shot from tight angle 10 minutes into the second half. City leveled the game in the 67th when Ayyoub Bouaddi swept in his first goal for the club.

After Lang's volley, it needed Cherki to salvage a point in the 86th.

“It’s not good enough. We were not able to control and attack the game,” City striker Erling Haaland told TNT Sports. "Football is so easy and so difficult. When you win games, everything is easy, and we know exactly what to do. When you don’t win, you start questioning everything. The perfect thing would be to not think, but in these moments, it’s quite difficult.”

The tough games keep on coming for City. Next up is a trip to Premier League leader and defending champion Arsenal on Sunday.

City goes into that match six points adrift of Arsenal and desperate not to lose further ground at the top of the standings.

Maresca said there were positives to take from the Napoli game, even without the win.

“We are always looking for three points, but we said many times when you are not able to win, it’s important that you don’t lose,” he said. "We didn’t concede a lot (of chances). The problem is that, in this moment, they are clinical when we concede the chance almost every time.

“But, again, this moment is like this, it’s important that we take the point and we move on.”

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

See AP’s full soccer coverage here