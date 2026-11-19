Detroit captain Hilary Knight, Vancouver rookie Caroline Harvey, New York’s Sarah Fillier and their fellow PWHL stars could be playing in a city near you.

From Los Angeles to Sunrise, Florida, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the PWHL on Thursday released its expanded “Takeover Tour” series schedule in bringing professional women’s hockey to 19 neutral-site markets during the league’s fourth season, which opens on Dec. 5

The 24-game series kicks off with Ottawa playing Boston at the NHL Capitals' home in Washington on Jan. 2, and closes on April 10, when New York plays Toronto at the NHL Flyers’ arena in Philadelphia.

The PWHL will make its debut in eight markets, including L.A., Sunrise, Saskatoon and Philadelphia. The other newcomers are Columbus, Ohio, Hartford, Connecticut, Nashville and Tampa, Florida.

Philadelphia, Denver and Washington will host two games, with three held in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The series is returning to 11 markets, including Pittsburgh which hosted a neutral-site game in the PWHL’s inaugural season. Rounding out the list are Buffalo, New York, Calgary, Alberta, Chicago, Edmonton, Alberta, Quebec City, Raleigh, North Carolina and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, executive VP of business operations. “Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we’re inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

PWHL's fast-paced growth

The expanded neutral site series is up from 16 games last year, and reflects the PWHL’s fast-paced growth .

__ Since launching on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has doubled in size to 12 teams by expanding into Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose and Hamilton, Ontario , this season.

__ The league split into two conferences , and expanded its playoff format to include a quarterfinal round.

__ In September, the PWHL partnered with Scripps Sports in securing its first season-long U.S. national TV broadcast deal.

__ The league’s 180-game regular-season schedule is up from 120 last year, and will also feature the PWHL holding its first All-Star event in Toronto on March 7.

The Takeover Tour has been a popular fixture since it launched in the league’s second season. Overall, the PWHL’s neutral site games have drawn 323,323 fans, including nearly 200,000 last year.

Aside from promoting its brand across the continent, the PWHL has also used the series as a gauge in determining potential expansion markets. After also adding Seattle and Vancouver in Season 3, the league has no immediate plans for further expansion.

Each of the league’s 12 teams will play four Takeover Tour outings. All games will be played in NHL facilities, with the exception of Halifax, Hartford, Quebec City and Saskatoon.

DoorDash will serve as the official sponsor for all eight games played in Canada. The league has secured sponsors for a number of its 16 games in the U.S.

See AP’s full women’s hockey coverage here