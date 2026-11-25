CAIRO (AP) — A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 30 people, Egyptian authorities said.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 25 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, the Public Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The stretch of the highway where the crash occurred was in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area, according to the Health Ministry.

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading amongst the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement. The Public Prosecutor’s office said DNA investigations were underway to identify the victims.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals and that he would head to the scene himself. He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt , which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.

In January, 21 people were killed and 16 injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef.

Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.