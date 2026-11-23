OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For the past few years, the Baltimore Ravens have generally been a good team that was done in by big mistakes.

For the past few weeks, they've looked like a mediocre team — that still makes a fair number of big mistakes.

The result is a six-game losing streak. Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens regained some of their explosiveness on offense Sunday, but four turnovers led to a 35-33 loss at Carolina.

“I understand where we're at. I understand what the results are. Nobody is more disappointed in the results than me, and probably our players,” first-year coach Jesse Minter said Monday. “How do you solve problems? You don't point fingers, you don't start blaming people, you work through things together.”

The Ravens certainly hadn't quit on Minter when they took an early 12-0 lead over the Panthers. Justice Hill was on his way to a long touchdown run to make it 19-7, but he had the ball knocked free just before the goal line and it went through the end zone for a touchback. Before long, Baltimore was trailing — the first of seven lead changes.

At the end, the Ravens were down by two with the ball at their own 22 and 1:38 left — plenty of time. Baltimore only managed five plays, and Jacoby Brissett's deep pass was intercepted off a carom with 24 seconds left. That was unlucky, but the Ravens had already let a lot of time run off and were still inside their own 35.

And Baltimore had two timeouts left that never went to any good use.

“When you get down to one timeout with 50 seconds left, you're a sack or a check-down away from being out of timeouts,” Minter said. “Now getting the field goal, being able to be in that position — makes it really challenging. Always want to try to keep one for that.”

The Ravens were without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who was deactivated for the game after mentioning “criminals” on a podcast while discussing things Baltimore is best at making. Minter said Humphrey was back in the building Monday.

“I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at,” Minter said when asked if Humphrey would play this coming weekend.

What's working

The Ravens finally got their running game going again, with Derrick Henry and Hill combining for 163 yards on 19 carries. Brissett completed four passes of at least 25 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman on a trick play in the first quarter.

What needs work

The basics continue to trouble the Ravens. This time it was four fumbles, three of which were lost.

Baltimore has lost 10 fumbles this season. Only New Orleans (11) has given away more. Last season the Ravens lost 12 fumbles, tied for the second-most in the league.

Stock up

Mike Green had two sacks, including one for a safety. It would really help the Ravens if young players like Green could make a significant jump in performance.

Baltimore's first- and second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025 were cornerback Nate Wiggins, tackle Roger Rosengarten, safety Malaki Starks and Green. None is necessarily a bust, but that group hasn't yielded any new stars at a time when the team's veteran core is showing signs of aging.

Stock down

LaJohntay Wester muffed two punts on an up-and-down day for Baltimore's special teams. Minter wouldn't say if he has made any decisions on a punt returner going forward, although he said Devontez Walker — who returned a kickoff for a touchdown — could “potentially” be an option on punts.

Injuries

Henry was evaluated for a concussion late in the game and didn't return. But he did talk to reporters afterward.

“A lot of things self-inflicted,” he said. “That doesn’t help you against a team like that when they were scoring the ball every drive. We just didn’t do enough to win today.”

Key numbers

The last time Baltimore lost six in a row was at the end of the 2021 season, and an injury to Jackson was the culprit then, too. The team hasn't lost seven in a row in a season since dropping nine straight in 2007. Coach Brian Billick was fired at the end of that season.

Next steps

The Ravens play at Houston on Sunday, with their bye week coming up after that.

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