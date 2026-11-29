GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Elwer had 21 points in Furman’s 90-86 overtime victory against Austin Peay on Saturday.

Elwer shot 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (8-1). Marcus Kell scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Tom House shot 2 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Zyree Collins led the way for the Governors (3-4) with 33 points, four assists and four steals. Austin Peay got 14 points and nine rebounds from Cam Ryans. Rashaud Marshall had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.