WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress responded with swift, bipartisan fury Monday over the Nvidia board's surprise decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang at the behest of President Donald Trump , opening a new phase of questions about the chipmaking giant and potential national security lapses.

Sen. Tim Scott, the outgoing Republican chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, announced that Huang will testify publicly before the panel on Dec. 3. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the incoming chair, said the Trump administration needs to explain what role U.S. officials played in what she called a “reckless” decision.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the incoming chairman of the House oversight committee, said Trump’s direct involvement with Nvidia’s decision-making “raises serious national security and corruption questions.”

“We must investigate these actions,” said Garcia of California.

Nvidia was already facing sharp scrutiny from Congress after Huang acknowledged a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. officials believed to be a spy. Putting Huang back in charge, after Trump said the board did “what we wanted them to do,” raised stark concerns over the administration's role in the company that is central to the AI economy .

As Democrats prepare to take charge of Congress in January, they are mounting investigations into the Trump administration, particularly Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who has close ties with the company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this month said he was frustrated by the Commerce Department's delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed, the company whose CEO, Alice Huang, was involved with Jensen Huang.

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who is expected to become the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Huang's reinstatement does not change the fact that he will be expected to testify on Capitol Hill.

“Though the NVIDIA Board of Directors may be convinced that reinstating Mr. Huang ‘poses no national security risk,’ the Congress still has questions that require answers,” Himes said in a statement.

Huang is expected to sit for an interview with three House committees next week, along with his public hearing at the Senate panel.

At issue is the sale of chips to China

Of concern to Congress is whether Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, has been selling its chips to China, in violation of export controls as the U.S. tries to protect certain technology that is at the core of the AI race.

Earlier this year, members of Congress urged the U.S. Commerce Department to “suspend or reconsider” Nvidia's export licenses to China and to conduct a full national security review, according to a release earlier this month from Warren and a key Republican on the Senate banking committee, Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana.

“Since then, NVIDIA has reportedly received approvals to export hundreds of thousands of advanced AI chips to China, including to companies tied to China’s military, all while attempting to influence the debate over chip controls in Washington, D.C.,” they wrote in a statement in November.

“NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s confirmation of a relationship with a suspected spy for China’s intelligence service makes these national security concerns even more urgent and raises important questions NVIDIA must answer,” the two senators said.

Republicans and Democrats are demanding answers

While senior Republican lawmakers were mostly quiet on Huang’s return to Nvidia, several Republicans — particularly those who are leaving Congress — spoke more forcefully Monday.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who lost his seat after Trump endorsed his GOP primary opponent, questioned the company’s comment that the U.S. said there was no security risk.

“No national security risk? Based on what?” Cornyn posted.

Cornyn asked whether the FBI did a defensive briefing of Huang to conclude there was no risk. “If not, why not?” Cornyn asked on X.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon wrote on social media that the U.S. cannot say it wants to win the AI competition and then give China its best technology. “Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China,” wrote Bacon, who is retiring from Congress.

Ahead of the announcement but after Trump’s call for Huang to be reinstated, Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, who lost reelection to a Democrat, posted: “Ummm… she was, and is, a spy. How about we get serious about making sure China doesn’t steal US company technology?”

Utah Sen. John Curtis asked similar questions.

“Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board?” Curtis asked. “And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”

Democrats add to their anti-corruption agenda

Democrats are preparing to dive more deeply into questions of national security and political corruption in Washington as they take over the committee gavels in January.

“The guy who was having an affair with a Chinese spy while working relentlessly to help China get access to as many AI chips as possible? Really?” posted Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, who is poised to become the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Democrats take the majority.

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, said that Congress should investigate “what stock positions took place before the announcement.”

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, who will chair the Senate finance committee and serves on the Senate intelligence committee, said Huang's restatement shows that under Trump and his administration, “our national security is for sale.”

“In January, Democrats will hold this corrupt administration accountable,” Wyden said.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Joey Cappelletti and Chris Rugaber contributed to this report.