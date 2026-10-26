Game 6 of WNBA Finals set for State Farm Arena at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Game 6 of the WNBA Finals will be played at State Farm Arena on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday.

The WNBA worked hard with the NBA to move the game to State Farm Arena — home of the Atlanta Hawks — where Games 3 and 4 of the championship series were played.

The Hawks have a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that night that couldn't be moved to another date or place. The only way they could make it work was to play the early afternoon game. The Hawks game against the Cavaliers was moved back an hour.

“The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we’re excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta.”

By playing in State Farm Arena, the Dream can have more than 17,000 fans as opposed to their normal home of Gateway Center Arena, which seats about 3,500.

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