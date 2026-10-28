Garrett Wilson says he loves the Jets and wants to stay. But the frustrated wide receiver wants wins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson is frustrated. Yes, with his lack of targets recently. But mostly because the New York Jets aren't winning.

The star wide receiver is arguably the struggling team's best player and a proven playmaker. That's why the 26-year-old Wilson , in his fifth season, has become the subject of rumors and social media buzz ahead of the NFL's trade deadline in two weeks.

Wilson, however, insists he's right where he belongs.

“Yeah, I want to be here, man,” he said Wednesday. "I want to win games and that's the one thing we've been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest. But I’m hopeful.”

Wilson is coming off a performance during which he had just two catches for 26 yards on three targets, the first of which didn't come until the third quarter of New York's 28-25 loss to previously winless Miami last Sunday.

That came a week after he had four catches for 27 yards in a 26-19 loss at New England . He had just two targets through three quarters and saw four more in the fourth quarter. He tried to temper his frustration and coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich insisted Wilson would be a bigger part of the offense.

And then came last Sunday, when during the fourth quarter, Wilson was caught by TV cameras on the sideline shouting in the direction of quarterback Geno Smith and passing game coordinator Seth Ryan. Wilson and Smith downplayed it and Glenn said things were “overblown.”

“I’ve always said this: I’m looking to get him the football as much as I can,” Smith said. “But got to be mindful of what the defense is doing as well.”

It has become clear, however, that Wilson isn't happy.

“No doubt,” he said when asked if the lack of involvement is frustrating. "I'd be lying if I said it's not. But at the end of the day, it comes down to winning and losing. And just throughout my experience, when things go right, I tend to have a part in that. And when it doesn't, it seems avoidable.

“That's my main frustration that may show on the TV or something like that, but I don't want it to ever be misconstrued. This all comes from a place in my heart of wanting to win.”

Winning hasn't been a common occurrence during Wilson's tenure with the Jets, who drafted him in the first round out of Ohio State in 2022. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, soared up the franchise's career receiving lists — he's already ninth with 352 receptions — and signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension in July 2025.

The Jets regularly praise Wilson and talk about him being part of the solution. But New York, which hosts Las Vegas on Sunday, is 24-51 during Wilson's stint with the team.

“I’ve never been the best optimistic guy, but I done found a way out and dug deep, and I’ve been optimistic for three, four, five years now,” he said. “And, you know, that’s why these ones each weekend hurt a little more.”

So, it's only natural for his name to be attached to chatter about playoff-contending teams needing a wide receiver.

“You know what? No,” Wilson said when asked if he has or will ask to be traded. “I see the stuff on social as well. I’m big on not just when it comes to social media and stuff, but controlling what I can control. That’s the reality of things when you lose that stuff like that comes up.”

The statistics are skewed when it comes to Wilson, whose 37 receptions are second in the AFC and his 51 targets are tied for fourth in the conference. It's when and how those opportunities are being created during games that remains the issue.

Wilson acknowledged it's frustrating seeing other top receivers in the league — he mentioned fellow former Ohio State stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr. — getting opportunities and helping their teams win. Wilson draws opponents' best defensive backs, but says he wants defenders to “earn their flowers” by covering him — something he doesn't believe, until proven otherwise, is ever the case.

“Visually it might look a certain way,” Wilson said. “I know when I watch it, I know what I see. I wouldn’t say anyone’s doing anything Houdini or a super power to try to take me away. It just comes down to the mindset of what we’re trying to do.

"And whatever it may be each week, I've got to play my role to the best of my ability, so if that's drawing coverage, whatever it may be.”

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