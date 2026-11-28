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George Mason wins 75-42 against Marist
The home team defeated the visitors by thirty three points; the victory extended the winning side to seven wins total
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LA NACION
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 15 points helped George Mason defeat Marist 75-42 on Saturday.
Okojie added six assists for the Patriots (7-1). Brayden O’Connor shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to add 13 points.
Logan Rodriguez led the way for the Red Foxes (3-4) with 12 points. Jadin Collins added 11 points.
George Mason took the lead for good with 17:26 left in the first half. The score was 30-18 at halftime, with Okojie racking up eight points. George Mason extended its lead to 46-25 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Okojie scored a team-high seven points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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