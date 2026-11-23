CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — David Thomas had 15 points in Georgia State’s 73-63 victory against Tulane on Monday.

Thomas shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-4). Jaden Jackson shot 4 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jacob Meyer shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

JoJo Moore led the way for the Green Wave (2-4) with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Krystian Lewis added 16 points for Tulane. T.J. Nadeau finished with 11 points.

Georgia State took the lead with 12:54 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Jackson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-31 at the break. Georgia State turned a one-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 46-37 lead with 16:05 left in the half. Meyer scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.