ATLANTA (AP) — Gio Lopez completed 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns as No. 10 Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 50-29 on Saturday afternoon.

The eighth consecutive victory for Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 11 CFP) extended the longest winning streak in program history, and clinched only the third double-digit win season in program history.

The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 29-0 lead with touchdowns on their first four offensive drives. Running back Ty Clark III accounted for two of them, along with a rush by Lopez and a 66-yard pass to receiver Jack Foley.

Carlos Hernandez entered the game ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards and continued his stellar season with eight receptions for 145 yards for his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Deuce Lawrence led Wake Forest on the ground with 105 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Grady Adamson led Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 ACC) with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The takeaway

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons continued their torrential offensive pace. The 607 total yards marked a fifth consecutive game going over 500 total yards, the longest such streak in the FBS this season. It was also the sixth time in seven games scoring at least 40 points.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets deployed their two quarterback system again, but neither Adamson nor Alberto Mendoza carried the momentum forward from last week's win over Clemson. The two combined for only 100 passing yards and 139 yards on the ground, although most of it was long after the game was out of reach.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Duke next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to No. 1 Georgia next Saturday.

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