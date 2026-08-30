Glasnow goes 7 innings to lead Dodgers to 6-1 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Glasnow gave up two hits and one run in seven innings and Freddie Freeman scored three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run homer and scored twice for the Dodgers.

Detroit, which has scored nine runs in its last six games, has lost 12 of 15.

Glasnow (4-0) allowed one walk while striking out six.

Detroit starter Framber Valdez (8-10) gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out five.

The Dodgers, who left 21 batters on base in the first two games of the series, struggled again early on Sunday. They had runners on second and third with one out in the second, but Valdez struck out Kyle Tucker and Kiké Hernández to end the inning.

Miguel Rojas gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but Kevin McGonigle tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Freeman doubled with one out in the sixth, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a 434-foot homer for a 3-1 lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth when Mookie Betts doubled, Freeman walked and Tanner Rainey hit Teoscar Hernández.

Betts scored on a wild pitch, putting the Dodgers ahead 4-1, and Max Muncy's pinch-hit single gave them a four-run lead. Rainey threw his second wild pitch of the inning to allow Hernández to score.

The start of the game was delayed an hour and three minutes by rain.

Up next

Dodgers: Return home to start a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (8-6, 4.78 ERA) starts the opener, while the Cardinals have not announced their pitching plans.

Tigers: Travel to Minnesota for a three-game series with the Twins. RHP Jackson Jobe (1-1, 3.93) is scheduled to start the opener against RHP Taj Bradley (9-6, 3.97).

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