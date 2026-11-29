TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Glenn Schumann didn’t want to make promises or predict Florida State’s future with him as head coach. He did, however, note that his time at Alabama and Georgia have set a benchmark for him.

“My standard for winning is tied a lot to the expectations that I’ve had and the two places that I’ve worked most recently,” Schumann said Sunday at his introductory news conference. “There is an element to championship expectations and also the ability to achieve championships. When you look at jobs, I think it’s really important to say, ‘Hey, does it have the ability to do that?’

“If we’re going to go work and give our whole life to this, then I want to have the ability to compete for championships every single year at the highest level and know that you’re at a university that can do that.”

Schumann knows a thing about winning championships, capturing four in his time working with Nick Saban at Alabama and two coaching alongside Kirby Smart at Georgia. A day after the Bulldogs routed Georgia Tech 63-0, Schumann confirmed he will be staying at Georgia through the team’s College Football Playoff run.

He is also determined to juggle both jobs in December and perhaps January, too. CFP games open Dec. 18 and the title game is Jan. 25.

Schumann will be reunited at Florida State with new athletic director Jeff Purinton, who also worked alongside Saban at Alabama when Schumann was rising from an undergraduate assistant to off-field staffer.

Working with a search firm, Purinton said he talked to coaches with a variety of backgrounds.

“We had Power Four head coaches, we had Power Four coordinators, we had Group of Six head coaches, we had people from the NFL,” Purinton said. “But as we narrowed it down, it became clear who the best candidate was.”

Schumann, 36, takes over a program that has won three national championships and aspired to compete for another in 2023, winning an Atlantic Coast Conference championship. But the Seminoles were snubbed for a bid in the four-team playoff, and they have gone 12-24 the last three seasons.

Upgrading the talent on the roster is a focal point. Schumann had a defense loaded with five- and four-star prospects at Georgia with depth that was the envy of many college football programs. Florida State’s depth was depleted in November, and the Seminoles finished 2-2 under interim head coach Rick Stockstill as they played without their top four running backs as well as star receiver Duce Robinson.

The roster isn’t lacking in talent, and Schumann will work to retain the Seminoles’ key players. Top rusher Ousmane Kromah (609 yards, five touchdowns) will be a junior in 2027, while Robinson (24 catches, 438 yards, four touchdowns) could opt to return for a fifth season. Linebacker Chris Jones, who led the team with 91 tackles, will be a senior.

Schumann flew back to Georgia after the news conference. But he will be flying back and forth in the coming weeks as Georgia could make a deep run in the CFP. First up for the Bulldogs is Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Atlanta on Saturday.

“Obviously, this week is a is a big week in both places," Schumann said. "I got to make sure it goes well in both locations. I’m committed to doing it. That’s nobody’s responsibility but myself. I will find ways to manage the time.”

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