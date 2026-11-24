Griffin scores 11 off the bench, Navy defeats Penn State-Berks 97-46
The home team defeated the visitors ninety-seven to forty-six; the dominant victory moved the winners to five and three
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sean Griffin led Navy over Penn State-Berks on Tuesday with 11 points off of the bench in a 97-46 win.
Griffin shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-3). Sam Pitrof scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.
Zach Prator led the Nittany Lions in scoring, finishing with 11 points.
Navy took the lead with 19:44 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jordan Pennick led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 51-21 at the break. Navy pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 41-point lead to 53 points. Iscandari led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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