CJ Miller had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Reice Griffith kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired and Toledo beat Ohio 34-31 on Friday to clinch a berth in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Toledo (10-2, 7-1) plays Buffalo in the MAC title game Dec. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Bobcats went three-and-out before a 53-yard punt by Magnus Haines was returned 9 yards to the 30 by Bryson Hammer. Toledo, aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty, put together a seven-play, 65-yard drive in just 44 seconds to set up Griffith’s walk-off field goal.

Freshman Levi Davis replaced injured starter Nick Poulos midway through the second quarter for Ohio (8-4, 6-2). Davis finished 17-of-28 passing for 288 yards with a 16-yard touchdown to Riley Neer and an interception while he added 70 yards rushing and two TDs on 16 carries. Poulos completed 4 of 8 for 40 yards passing.

John Alan Richter was 18-of-31 passing for 211 yards and threw for TDs of 43 yards to Hammer and 24 yards to Adjatay Dabbs in the first quarter before Griffith made a 33-yard field goal early in the second that gave Toledo a 17-0 lead.

Victor Rosa scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 9:47 left in the game and Davis followed with a 23-yard TD run about 5 minutes later that gave the Bobcats their first lead at 31-24.

Miller's 5-yard TD run with 1:33 left tied it at 31-all.

Up next

Ohio: Awaits a bowl bid.

Toledo: Plays Buffalo for the MAC championship.

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