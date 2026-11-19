CLEVELAND (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 26 points, Taylor Hendricks added 20, including a key pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and the Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their eighth straight road win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 Wednesday night.

Rookie Cameron Boozer had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward also scored 18. The Grizzlies surpassed their previous road mark of seven, set in 2010. It also doubles Memphis’ previous best road start in a season.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Cleveland, the first time this season he has had consecutive 30-point games. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers had won seven straight over the Grizzlies before losing to them for the first time since 2023.

Mitchell’s layup gave Cleveland a 119-116 lead with 2:43 remaining before Memphis closed the game on an 8-2 run. Boozer put the Grizzlies up for a good by making both free throws with 1:26 remaining for a 120-119 advantage.

ROCKETS 119, PACERS 104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 21 points and Reed Sheppard made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as (backslash)Houston beat Indiana.

Sheppard was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc as Houston made 19 3s, but lost center Alperen Sengun late after he was inadvertently hit in the face during a bizarre sequence that included Marcus Smart having words with a fan, who was escorted out of the arena, and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle being ejected after being called for two quick technical fouls all with 7:21 left in the first half. Sengun eventually walked off the court and into the locker room with a towel covering his face.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Sengun has a swollen right eye.

None of it mattered to the surging Rockets who won for the fifth time in six games, this one on a night marred by several shouting matches and five technicals between the teams.

HEAT 137, BUCKS 130

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and nearly got a triple-double in his first game against his former franchise, Bam Adebayo had 21 of his 26 points in the first half and sizzling Miami downed sliding Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and nine assists for Miami, which won its sixth straight and has gone 9-2 since starting 0-4. Davion Mitchell scored 24 for the Heat, who made 22 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson and Ryan Conwell each scored 13 for Miami on “Vice City” night, a collaboration between the Heat and Rockstar Games tied to Thursday’s launch of the “Grand Theft Auto VI” video game.

Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Brayden Burries added 20 for Milwaukee, which lost its 11th straight and fell to 1-14. It’s the worst 15-game start in franchise history and the 11-game losing streak is the Bucks’ worst since November 2013, when the then-rookie Antetokounmpo was still finding his NBA footing.

76ERS 121, MAGIC 116

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 26 points, VJ Edgecombe added a season-high 24 and LeBron James finished with 22 as Philadelphia beat Orlando, halting the Magic’s four-game winning streak.

Philadelphia rallied from an early 17-point deficit and improved to 13-3, it’s best start in 26 years. The team opened the 2000-01 season 14-2 en route to an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Franz Wagner scored 27 for Orlando, which led for 41 minutes of the game. Wagner has scored at least 20 points in six straight games. Jalen Suggs added 18 points for Orlando.

Philadelphia played without three starters. Leading scorer Tyrese Maxey (foot) was a late scratch, and both Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade sat with hamstring issues. Maxey was the only Sixers’ starter who hadn’t missed a game this season.

BULLS 137, NETS 107

NEW YORK (AP) — Matas Buzelis scored a season-high 25 points, Josh Giddey had 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, and Chicago rolled to their easiest victory of the season by beating Brooklyn.

Chicago had all five starters in double figures by the end of its 76-point first half and eight players had at least 10 points in the game. The Bulls made a franchise-record 15 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 21.

Norman Powell had 17 points and former Nets center Nic Claxton added 14 for the Bulls, who won for the third time in four games following an eight-game losing streak. They surpassed their previous season high of 132 points against Milwaukee.

Both teams entered 3-10 but they certainly didn’t look the same. The Nets’ only lead was 2-0 and the Bulls were ahead by 37 points in the second half.

WIZARDS 103, RAPTORS 99

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 25 points and 14 rebounds, rookie AJ Dybantsa added 23 points and 12 boards, and Washington beat undermanned Toronto to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Canadian Kyshawn George added 20 points for the Wizards, who got off to a promising 4-3 start but hadn’t won since. His 3-pointer with 8:55 left in the fourth capped an 11-0 Wizards run that made it 91-82, Washington’s biggest lead to that point of the game.

Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points and Jamison Battle added 19, including five 3-pointers, as Toronto lost its sixth straight.

RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) and Scottie Barnes (left groin injury management) were ruled out for the game hours before tipoff, joining superstar Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) on the Raptors’ injury report.

PISTONS 122, PELICANS 109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — John Collins hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead seven Detroit players in double figures as the Pistons beat New Orleans.

Javonte Green added 18 points, Daniss Jenkins had 17 points and nine assists, and Paul Reed also finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham (knee soreness) was listed as questionable but did not play in the second game of a back-to-back. The Pistons won 105-93 at San Antonio on Tuesday to snap the Spurs’ 12-game win streak. Duncan Robinson (quadriceps strain) missed his second consecutive game.

Detroit has won five of six and finished 3-1 on its road trip.

Isaiah Joe returned from a 10-game absence due to a bruised hip, shot 3 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 11 points for Detroit.

HAWKS 117, THUNDER 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu scored 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 19 and Atlanta outlasted Oklahoma City.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for Atlanta (9-6), which made 20 of 50 3-point shots (40%). Lu Dort (16) and Aaron Wiggins (14) combined for 30 points in their return to Oklahoma City.

Dort and Wiggins helped the Thunder win the 2024-25 NBA title before being traded this past summer as the team sought to shed salary. Both players received video tributes and standing ovations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Jared McCain added 18 and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 17 rebounds for Oklahoma City (9-6), which has lost four of five games and continues to play without injured starters Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. Ajay Mitchell had 13 points.

MAVERICKS 116, WARRIORS 94

DALLAS (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 33 points, P.J. Washington Jr. added 21 and Dallas stopped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Golden State.

Will Richard scored 18 points and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg had 13 for Golden State, which dropped to 0-4 on a five-game trip that started with Stephen Curry tearing an oblique muscle in a loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors have lost by 38, 21 and 22 points in three full games without their superstar, who is expected to miss at least another week.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 for the Mavericks, who led by as many as 29 points after losing by an average of 28.7 points on their three-game skid.

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