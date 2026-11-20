MEMPHIS (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 26 points, Taylor Hendricks added 20, including a key pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining, and the Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their eighth straight road win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 Wednesday night.

Rookie Cameron Boozer had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward also scored 18. The Grizzlies surpassed their previous road mark of seven, set in 2010. It also doubles Memphis’ previous best road start in a season.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points for Cleveland, the first time this season he has had consecutive 30-point games. Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds. The Cavaliers had won seven straight over the Grizzlies before losing to them for the first time since 2023.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, BUCKS 114

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 33 points in his return to Milwaukee and the Trail Blazers won to hand the Bucks their 12th consecutive loss.

The only longer skid in Bucks’ history came in March 1996, when they lost 15 straight games, according to Sportradar. That team went on to finish 25-57.

Milwaukee’s 1-15 record is its worst mark ever through the first 16 games of a season.

This game marked the first time Lillard had played at Milwaukee since getting waived in the summer of 2025 after two seasons with the Bucks. Lillard had accompanied the Blazers to Milwaukee for a 115-103 victory last season, though his Achilles injury prevented him from playing that night.

KNICKS 102, TIMBERWOLVES 99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds against his former team to help New York hang on and beat Minnesota .

Jalen Brunson had 21 points and seven assists and OG Anunoby added 15 points for the Knicks (9-6), who won their third straight game despite nearly squandering a 19-point, third-quarter lead and failing to score over the final 3:26.

Ayo Dosunmu cut the deficit to three with a 3-pointer with 2:34 remaining and would’ve tied it on the next possession with another swish from deep, but that didn’t count because of a premature whistle for a shot clock violation. Replay review determined LaMelo Ball’s jumper had grazed the rim.

Ball missed a tying 3-point attempt with 9.9 seconds left, and the Timberwolves couldn’t get another shot off.

Jonathan Kuminga had 23 points for the Timberwolves (11-5) in his return from a two-game absence because of a bruised right shoulder. Ball had 15 points on 6-for-21 shooting.

SPURS 124, CLIPPERS 112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Stephon Castle added 21 points and 12 assists, and San Antonio Spurs held off Los Angeles for a victory.

Julian Champagnie added 20 points for San Antonio, which bounced back from a 105-93 loss to Detroit on Tuesday that snapped its 12-game winning streak.

Wembanyama was 13 for 26 in scoring at least 30 points for the seventh time this season.

Darius Garland and Brook Lopez had 23 points apiece for Los Angeles.

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