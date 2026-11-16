GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s interior and defense ministers on Monday inspected security operations in two departments bordering Honduras, days after President Bernardo Arévalo declared a 30-day state of emergency to curb drug-related violence in the Central American country.

The decree, announced on Saturday, suspends for 30 days several constitutional rights, including freedom of movement and assembly, and allows security forces to disperse groups by force, make arrests and enter homes without warrants.

Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda said Monday that the emergency measure also targets groups allegedly linked to drug trafficking that are involved in illegal jade and gold mining in the region.

“We are carrying out a series of coordinated and planned actions with the Defense Ministry and the public prosecutor’s office. We have a plan that we will execute over 30 days,” Villeda said.

Defense Minister Henry Sáenz said authorities are “establishing territorial control through checkpoints on routes and patrols along roads bordering Honduras."

This area in the eastern part of Guatemala has been the scene of a wave of violence over the past three months.

On Sept. 27, an armed attack left eight people dead in the municipality of Huité, in the department of Zacapa.

Initially, the army claimed the attack involved clashes between organized crime groups; however, days later, it announced that 107 military personnel had been placed at the disposal of the authorities to determine their potential involvement in the massacre, which claimed the lives of three women, including a young girl.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating whether the army’s actions were linked to the detention of suspected drug traffickers.

Separately, on Nov. 7, Congressman Julio César Portillo Paz and three members of the National Civil Police — who were part of his security detail — were gunned down by armed men in broad daylight in the municipality of Río Hondo, also in Zacapa.

Early on Friday morning, five people were killed in the same department. According to preliminary investigations, armed men arrived in several vehicles at a small village and abducted a man, whose whereabouts remain unknown. They then killed his mother, two brothers and two friends at the scene.

Also on Friday, the U.S. State Department designated three local drug-trafficking groups as terrorist organizations for financing violence and crime in the region. Among those designated are two family clans — Los Lorenzanas and Los Mendoza — which, according to authorities, maintain deep ties to Mexican drug cartels and operate within the area.