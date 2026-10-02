Guinea-Bissau military government blocks former President Embaló’s return

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Guinea-Bissau ’s military government has barred former President Umaro Sissoco Embaló from returning to the country, citing security and public order concerns.

Embaló, who ruled the Portuguese-speaking West African nation between 2020 and 2025, planned to return on Oct. 4 and said he would run in elections expected in December. He has been living in exile in Morocco since military officers took power in Nov. 2025 , following a disputed election in which both he and the opposition candidate claimed victory.

The decision to bar him from returning followed a meeting of military leaders who said in a statement on Thursday that “the necessary security conditions” for Embaló's return were not currently in place. According to the military command, the measure is needed to ensure national security and public order.

In response, Embaló told his supporters he would be contesting the December elections, which intended to restore civilian rule.

“I hope the judicial authorities will review our candidacy with impartiality and independence, and in accordance with the principles of justice," he said.

In August, the military government held a referendum that approved sweeping changes to the constitution, including expanding presidential powers and trimming the country's parliament.