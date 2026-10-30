Hamilton shifts focus to Ferrari’s push for second in the F1 constructors’ race

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton knows that another Formula One drivers title is out of reach for him this season, so now he wants to make sure his Ferrari team secures second spot in the constructors’ championship.

That’ll be an improvement on last season, and a launching pad for next.

With five races remaining on the 2026 schedule, including the Mexico Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton is behind both Mercedes drivers in the championship with 241 points — just one point behind George Russell. Kimi Antonelli has all but secured the title with 365 points.

For the seven-time world champion, the personal achievement of overhauling Russell is less important than Ferrari’s push to hold its place behind series-leading Mercedes.

Second place “is not something I focus on. Winning the championship is the only thing I care about,” Hamilton said Thursday.

After a 12-year stint with Mercedes, where he won six of his world titles, Hamilton joined Ferrari last year with the goal of returning the team to the Prancing Horse to the top. The team placed fourth in 2025.

“There’s a good vibe and more energy this season," he said. "Last year wasn’t much fun for any of us. “We’ve come a long way.”

Ferrari now holds a 119-point lead for second place over Red Bull and McLaren, thanks to strong performances in the last three races: Hamilton finished third at the Bahrain Grand Prix, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, took third place in both Singapore and the United States.

“In the Constructors’ Championship, both drivers have reached the podium over the last three races—between Charles and me, we’ve come a long way,” Hamilton said. “And this is just the beginning; there’s more to come.”

Ferrari has had 16 world champion drivers and has won 15 Constructors’ Championships, however, its last world champion driver was Kimi Räikkönen in 2007. Ferrari hasn't won the Constructors’ title since 2008.

“My sole focus is making sure to secure second place in the Constructors’ Championship — the team deserves it,” Hamilton said. “it’s a huge improvement over last year and something we can build on for next year.”

Following the Mexico City Grand Prix, Formula 1 is set to race in Brazili, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

“After this weekend, I will use the races as a test for next year’s championship — looking at how we can improve the car,” Hamilton said. “That is my sole focus: ensuring we have the right brakes for next year and confirming that our engine outperforms the others.”

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here