CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jeremiah Hammond’s 34 points led Northern Colorado over Detroit Mercy 93-83 in a consolation game at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Hammond shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 8 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (4-4). Andrew Crawford scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Caldwell finished with 11 points.

Ayden Carter led the Titans (0-7) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and six rebounds. Tyler Spratt added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit Mercy. London Maiden finished with 14 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.