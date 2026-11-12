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Hampton scores 18 as Alabama State downs Oklahoma Panhandle State 66-60
Alabama State defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 66-60; the victory brings the winning team to a one and two record
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LA NACION
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Terrance Hampton scored 18 points as Alabama State beat Oklahoma Panhandle State 66-60 on Wednesday.
Hampton also contributed seven rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (1-2). Mike James added 13 points and grabbed four steals, and Damarion Bonds finished with 12 points.
Gyterson Louissaint finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Aggies. Oklahoma Panhandle State also got 10 points from Xavier Sulaiman. Kensington Grant-Brown had eight points.
Up next
Oklahoma Panhandle State: visits Oral Roberts on Saturday.
Alabama State: visits San Jose State on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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