IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa quarterback Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, and the No. 13 Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 31-7 on Friday.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive and stayed in the race for a spot in the Big Ten championship game by winning their fifth consecutive game. Iowa has outscored its opponents 147-41, with its defense allowing only five touchdowns, in the winning streak.

Brown, who rushed for 48 yards and threw for 173, opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. His 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Iowa a 17-7 lead, and his 29-yard run with 4:02 left in the game closed the scoring.

Brown’s 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end DJ Vonnahme put Iowa up 24-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Iowa, which has won 11 of the last 12 games against the Huskers, had a 329-260 advantage in offensive yards, the first time a team has outgained Nebraska (7-5, 4-5) this season.

Jamal Rule rushed for 106 yards and had a 21-yard touchdown run for the Huskers in the second quarter.

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Huskers, coming off last Saturday’s 31-28 win over Ohio State, had their chances in this game. They recovered a muffed punt midway through the third quarter, trailing 10-7, but were stopped on downs at the Iowa 35-yard line. They then gave up Brown’s second touchdown run on the ensuing possession.

Iowa: There are still combinations that have to happen for the Hawkeyes to make it to the Big Ten championship game, but they still have postseason hopes on not just the conference level but the national one. Iowa, which leads the nation in scoring defense, shut out its opponent in the second half for the third consecutive game.

Up next

Nebraska: TBD.

Iowa: TBD.

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