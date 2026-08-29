Harris homers, drives in 3, and Acuña has 3 hits as Braves top Rockies 6-4 for 5th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II drove in three runs on two hits, including a homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits and three runs, and the Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Right-hander Grant Holmes (9-5) allowed three runs on eight hits — all singles — in five innings for Atlanta. Before the game, the Braves announced right-handers Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep would have season-ending elbow surgeries.

Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8) gave up six runs on 10 hits in four-plus innings. Sugano left the game after gave up three hits, including a two-run homer by Harris, to open the fifth.

Acuña, who was rested in the Braves' 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, had three hits and a walk as the cleanup hitter for the first time this season.

Acuña took a .228 batting average into the game and manager Walt Weiss said he “had a good talk” with Acuña on Thursday. “I just like the look of him in that cleanup spot,” Weiss said, adding the lineup change is “new scenery for him.”

Acuña walked and scored in the second, singled and scored in the third and doubled off the right-field wall in the fifth before scoring on the homer by Harris.

Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta's fifth pitcher, recorded the final three outs for his 29th save.

Hunter Goodman had three hits, including an infield single off Iglesias to lead off the ninth before TJ Rumfield grounded into a double play.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (5-8, 6.08 ERA) is scheduled to face Braves LHP Martín Pérez (8-8, 3.12) on Saturday.

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