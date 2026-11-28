LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Harris helped lead UNLV over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in a 99-76 win.

Harris also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Rebels (5-3). Dontrez Williams finished 7 of 12 from the field to add 15 points. M.J. Thomas shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Caden Bell led the way for the Vaqueros (4-3) with 18 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Jace Posey. Always Wright finished with 11 points.

UNLV entered halftime up 48-29. Harris paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Thomas scored a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.