Hawkeyes host Northern Illinois in season opener at Kinnick Stadium

Northern Illinois at Iowa, Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: Big Ten Network

Key stats

Northern Illinois (2025)

Overall offense: 285.9 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 98.8 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 187.1 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 17.1 points per game (127th)

Overall defense: 357.3 yards allowed per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 173.9 yards allowed per game (12th)

Rushing: 183.3 yards allowed per game (112th)

Scoring: 24.3 points allowed per game (64th)

Iowa (2025)

Overall offense: 320.1 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 143.2 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 176.9 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (54th)

Overall defense: 280.4 yards allowed per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 172.7 yards allowed per game (10th)

Rushing: 107.7 yards allowed per game (17th)

Scoring: 15.6 points allowed per game (8th)

Team leaders

Northern Illinois (2025)

Passing: Taron “Tyger” Dickens, 3,508 yards, 38 TDs, 2 INTs, 74.3% completion percentage (at Western Carolina)

Rushing: Telly Johnson Jr., 712 yards on 124 carries, 4 TDs.

Receiving: DeAree Rogers, 506 yards on 46 catches, 3 TDs

Iowa (2025)

Passing: Hank Brown, 107 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 52.4% completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton 878 yards on 170 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Tony Diaz, 875 yards on 68 catches, 11 TDs (at UTRGV)

Last game

Northern Illinois finished a 3-9 season with a 35-31 loss to Kent State.

Iowa finished a 9-4 season with a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Next game

Northern Illinois hosts Illinois State on Sept. 12.

Iowa hosts Iowa State on Sept. 12.

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