OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu scored 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-112 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for Atlanta (9-6), which made 20 of 50 3-point shots (40%). Lu Dort (16) and Aaron Wiggins (14) combined for 30 points in their return to Oklahoma City.

Dort and Wiggins helped the Thunder win the 2024-25 NBA title before being traded this past summer as the team sought to shed salary. Both players received video tributes and standing ovations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Ajay Mitchell added 13 and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 17 rebounds for Oklahoma City (9-6), which has lost four of five games and continues to play without injured starters Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

Wiggins started in place of injured rookie Kingston Flemings and played 26 minutes. His 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left before halftime gave Atlanta a 64-51 lead. The Hawks got 18 points in the half from Okongwu, who made four of his team's 11 3s in the half, including three straight.

But Oklahoma City, behind 15 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, outscored Atlanta 32-19 in the third quarter and tied the score at 83 on a driving layup by Mitchell with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Atlanta's deep shooting was too much for the Thunder, who made 9 of 27 from beyond the arc (33.3%). A 3 by Dort followed by a 3 by Wiggins gave the Hawks a 92-86 lead they never relinquished. Another 3-pointer by Dort midway through the fourth was followed by a shot from deep by Zuby Ejifor that made it 102-92.

Up next

Hawks: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Thunder: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

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