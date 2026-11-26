MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Evan Haywood had 22 points in Pepperdine’s 70-68 win against CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Haywood shot 8 for 14 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Waves (5-3). Petar Majstorovic scored 16 points, finishing 7 of 12 from the floor. Will McClendon had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Jaden Alexander finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-2). Bryce Cofield added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Kjay Bradley Jr. also had 12 points.

Haywood scored 14 points in the first half for Pepperdine, which led 41-25 at the break. Pepperdine was outscored by 14 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Majstorovic led the way with 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.