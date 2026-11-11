Hegseth and staff reprimanded by guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WASHINGTON (AP) — A soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier issued a verbal reprimand to a group of advisers and staffers with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Video shows Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.

As the group broke from taking photos, a loud laugh could be heard, and the soldier guarding the tomb shouted that “all visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, said that “while commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored — and will always honor — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” he added.

The tomb is considered one of the most solemn and revered war memorials in the U.S. and it houses the final resting place of unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. It has been guarded around the clock — rain or shine — by a soldier from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard," since 1948.

Hegseth and his staff were at the tomb as part of a larger ceremony commemorating Veterans Day that was also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The incident comes less than a day after Hegseth narrowly survived an effort to impeach him by lawmakers in Congress on Tuesday afternoon.

The effort was led by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats. However, while Hegseth's critics were not successful in Tuesday's vote, Republicans may have only delayed efforts to impeach the defense secretary. With Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January, those efforts are likely to be renewed.

Meanwhile, Hegseth rebuked the effort Tuesday in his first news conference in months, portraying Massie as a rogue lawmaker and arguing he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal.

A core part of his argument included the assertion that criticisms of him and his handling of the U.S. military were tantamount to an indictment against the nation’s service members and their successes.

“On the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime,” Hegseth said on Tuesday morning.

“This is not patriotism,” Hegseth argued. “This is sabotage.”