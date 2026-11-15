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Heimbrodt has 18, Seattle U downs Idaho State 77-70

Seattle U defeated Idaho State 77-70 in basketball action; the victory improved the winning team to a 2-2 record

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Heimbrodt has 18, Seattle U downs Idaho State 77-70
Heimbrodt has 18, Seattle U downs Idaho State 77-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Heimbrodt scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Idaho State 77-70 on Sunday.

Heimbrodt had six rebounds and four blocks for the Redhawks (2-2). Halvine Dzellat scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Tyler Boston shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Malachi Johnson led the way for the Bengals (0-4) with 17 points. Idaho State also got 16 points and six rebounds from MaCarhy Morris. Nathan Amoran also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Seattle U led Idaho State at the half, 44-43, with Heimbrodt (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Jaden Bailes’ free throw with 10:14 left in the second half gave Seattle U the lead for good at 57-56.

Up next

Seattle U’s next game is Tuesday against Cal Baptist on the road. Idaho State hosts South Dakota State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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