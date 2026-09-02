Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza brings new era to Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-14)

Expectations

The presence of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has provided something new for this once-proud organization that has gone more than two decades without a playoff victory — hope. Whether Mendoza, the top pick in this year's draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and taking Indiana to the national championship, actually delivers is another question. So is when he gets that chance. The Raiders signed veteran Kirk Cousins , who will start the season and could serve as a bridge. Cousins and first-year coach Klint Kubiak will oversee a team with key players in tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty and center Tyler Linderbaum, but also with a multiple number of major questions expected for a team that won seven combined games over the past two seasons. The same could be said of a defense that features edge rusher Maxx Crosby and cornerback Eric Stokes, but no one is confusing the Raiders for the 1985 Bears. Given a schedule that includes an early stretch of games against potential Super Bowl contenders Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders could find themselves deep in the standings by November. But few were expecting Las Vegas to be any kind of contender this season anyway, and the Raiders likely will have trouble getting out of the basement of the talented AFC West. General manager John Spytek has said this isn't a one-year turnaround, but if the Raiders show improvement as the season progresses and Mendoza looks indeed like the quarterback of the future, that could be considered a success.

New faces

QB Fernando Mendoza, QB Kirk Cousins, RB Mike Washington Jr., WR Jalen Nailor, WR Malik Benson, C Tyler Linderbaum, DE Kwity Paye, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, CB Taron Johnson, S Treydan Stukes, K Matt Gay.

Key losses

QB Geno Smith, RB Raheem Mostert, G Dylan Parham, DE Charles Snowden, DE Tyree Wilson, LB Devin White, LB Jamal Adams, LB Elandon Roberts, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., K Daniel Carlson.

Strengths

Brock Bowers might be the league's best tight end, and he had a sensational training camp. He broke in as a rookie two years ago and put together a historic season with 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. A knee injury dogged him all last season, but Bowers has shown no signs of being limited. A knee injury also affected defensive end Maxx Crosby's season , but he's been nearly unblockable in practice and very much again resembles one of the NFL's top pass rushers. Throw in the added incentive of having his trade to Baltimore nixed because of apparent health concerns by the Ravens, and Crosby might be ready to wreak havoc on the league. The Raiders look as if they might have a strong 1-2 punch at running back in Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr.

Weaknesses

Perhaps the offensive line won't be as bad as last season, but even with the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum and return from ankle injury in left tackle Kolton Miller, this unit still has a lot of questions. Coach Klint Kubiak has called out the wide receivers, and there's little evidence — other than the surprising play of rookie Malik Benson — that unit will give the quarterbacks much of a target. There is young talent in the secondary with rookies Treydan Stukes and Hezekiah Masses and second-year player Darien Porter, but they need to prove what they've accomplished in practice will translate to games.

Camp development

Sixth-round draft picks are far from guaranteed to make the roster, forget about immediately becoming an impact player. But wide receiver Malik Benson could become that after a strong offseason and training camp. He developed a notable rapport with quarterback Fernando Mendoza and also put in quality work with QB Kirk Cousins and the first-team offense. Especially for a receivers group that has been anything but impressive, Benson at least provides hope.

Fantasy player to watch

Tight end Brock Bowers is looking like the player from two years ago. He's too big for most defensive backs to match up against and too athletic for most linebackers to defend. It's remarkable how often Bowers catches passes in practice with no one close to him. Barring injury, Bowers should have a tremendous season and make plenty of fantasy football owners quite happy.

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