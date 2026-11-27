WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Eli Herbert scored 17 points and Liberty beat St. Thomas 76-67 at the Holiday Classic on Friday.

Zander Carter scored 14 points and Eli Sancomb had 12 points while adding eight rebounds for the Flames (5-3).

Brogan Madson led the Tommies (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Jeremy Lorenz added 13 points and 10 rebounds for St. Thomas. Hayden Tibbits also had 12 points and seven assists.

Liberty took the lead for good with 14:14 to go in the first half. The score was 41-26 at halftime, with Cobi Campbell racking up 11 points. Liberty was outscored by St. Thomas in the second half by six points, with Carter scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

The event continues on Saturday when Liberty visits UNC Wilmington and St. Thomas squares off against Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.