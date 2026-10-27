Herro has 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Bucks beat the Pacers 110-102 for first win of the season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Herro had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-102 on Monday night for their first win of the season.

The Bucks avoided their first 0-4 start since 1976-77, when they dropped their first five games and went on to finish 30-52.

Ryan Rollins scored 19 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 17 and Kel'el Ware scored 16 for the Bucks. Ware also had 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam collected 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Pacers were playing one night after a 136-109 victory at Brooklyn in which center Ivica Zubac sprained his left ankle, leaving him unavailable for Monday’s game.

Indiana also was missing T.J. McConnell (hamstring strain), Andrew Nembhard (back) and Ben Sheppard (meniscus tear).

An Indiana turnover led to a Nate Ament dunk that broke an 86-86 tie and put Milwaukee ahead for good with 10:08 left. Ament’s dunk started an 8-0 run, as Indiana missed its first six shots of the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee led 101-92 midway through the fourth quarter before Siakam scored six straight points to cut the deficit to three. The Bucks gained some breathing room with 3-pointers from Kasparas Jakučionis and Kuzma.

Myles Turner scored just six points for Milwaukee, but he had a number of key defensive plays down the stretch and had an offensive rebound that led to Kuzma's late 3-pointer.

The Fiserv Forum stands were less than one-third of the way full, as the game took place while the Milwaukee Brewers were playing Game 3 of the World Series at Tampa Bay. A score bug on the upper right corner of the video board above midcourt allowed fans to follow the game.

Up next

Pacers: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Bucks: Host Houston on Wednesday night.

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